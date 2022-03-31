TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.69.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $921,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

