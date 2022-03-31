Yatra Online (YTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 1st. Analysts expect Yatra Online to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YTRA opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.72. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $7,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

