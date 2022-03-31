Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Insider Buys £99,702 in Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) insider Ian Carter bought 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,146 ($15.01) per share, with a total value of £99,702 ($130,602.57).

WOSG opened at GBX 1,192 ($15.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,189.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,222.99. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 648 ($8.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,600 ($20.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($21.09) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

