Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Purchases £22,395 in Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) insider Pete Raby acquired 1,500 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.56) per share, with a total value of £22,395 ($29,335.87).

Shares of HILS opened at GBX 1,490 ($19.52) on Thursday. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,175 ($15.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,922 ($25.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,455.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,657.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

HILS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,995 ($26.13) to GBX 1,825 ($23.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

