$8.37 Million in Sales Expected for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) will post $8.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.75 million and the lowest is $7.99 million. 22nd Century Group reported sales of $6.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full year sales of $35.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.26 million to $35.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $61.27 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $83.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 22nd Century Group.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 22nd Century Group (XXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.