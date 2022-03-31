India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC) Insider Lynne Duquemin Purchases 9,650 Shares

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) insider Lynne Duquemin purchased 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £10,036 ($13,146.45).

Shares of LON IGC opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Thursday. India Capital Growth Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 87.66 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 134 ($1.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.99. The company has a market capitalization of £100.95 million and a PE ratio of 2.00.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

