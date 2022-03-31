Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWTR. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 226,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 58,633 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $313,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

