KeyCorp Comments on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $110.20. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 148.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

