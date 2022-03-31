Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

NYSE:HUN opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

