Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tompkins Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tompkins Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TMP stock opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

