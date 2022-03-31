Wedbush Comments on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

