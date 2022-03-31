Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

ZION stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,504,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 188,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

