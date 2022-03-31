Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Trading Down 0.8%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.71. 276 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSJA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 66.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 16.4% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter.

