Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Shares Down 0.6%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBJA. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $1,193,000.

