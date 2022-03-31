Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading Down 5.5%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 132,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 69,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

