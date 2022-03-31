Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 23,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 69,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$45.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile (CVE:DBG)
