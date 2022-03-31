Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 1,273 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period.

Shares of BJAN stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. 11,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,686. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $37.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

