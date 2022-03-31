Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $16.45 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00007301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $16.45 million and $869.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.69 or 0.00415794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00093275 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00110763 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

