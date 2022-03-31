$65.84 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) to post $65.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.70 million and the lowest is $63.97 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $53.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $350.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.16 million to $351.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $453.42 million, with estimates ranging from $451.10 million to $455.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $67,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $324,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,750 shares of company stock worth $1,940,888. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.35.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.