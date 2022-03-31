Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF)
