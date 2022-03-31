Oleeo (LON:OLEE) Trading Up 3,289.8%

Shares of Oleeo PLC (LON:OLEE – Get Rating) were up 3,289.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.10). Approximately 2,696 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.72 ($0.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,999.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -898.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.
About Oleeo (LON:OLEE)
Further Reading
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Oleeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oleeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.