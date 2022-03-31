Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Down 4.9%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 6,980,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 10,912,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Oriole Resources Company Profile (LON:ORR)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

