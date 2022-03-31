InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.03) to GBX 5,675 ($74.34) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,400 ($70.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.98) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,550.80.

NYSE IHG traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $70.35. 112,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

