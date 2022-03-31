Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 37.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $59,574.21 and approximately $7,373.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,676,690 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.