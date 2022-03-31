WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.55. WEC Energy Group also posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.29. 1,043,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.64. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $100.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

