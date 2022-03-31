Handshake Market Cap Tops $76.46 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $76.46 million and approximately $465,428.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.24 or 0.07221598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.69 or 0.00279371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.90 or 0.00808034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00105724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012896 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00470072 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.18 or 0.00414052 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 478,294,845 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

