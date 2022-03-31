Kathmere Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,937 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 738,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,277,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,419,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. 675,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,546. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

