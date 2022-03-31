N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.36 Million

Brokerages expect that N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) will report sales of $90.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.40 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $385.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $438.43 million to $443.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NABL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

NYSE NABL traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,347. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $19,344,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at $187,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

