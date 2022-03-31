The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the highest is $4.99 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $20.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.29 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 4,783,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,563. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.