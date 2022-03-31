Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Shares Up 1.7%

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 268.60 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.48). 5,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 21,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.42).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 323.57 ($4.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 257.42. The stock has a market cap of £181.46 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

