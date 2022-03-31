Fluity Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (FLTY) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $160,630.77 and $4.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fluity has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,557,837 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

