Contrasting Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and TETRA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong and China Gas $6.89 billion 3.14 $645.46 million N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.28 $103.33 million $0.82 4.73

Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A TETRA Technologies 26.61% -5.90% -1.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hong Kong and China Gas and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hong Kong and China Gas beats TETRA Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong and China Gas (Get Rating)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About TETRA Technologies (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.