Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE JOF traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 122,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,879. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.