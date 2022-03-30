Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 48.3% in March

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:JRI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 60,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,474. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
