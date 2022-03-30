Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 48.3% in March

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:JRI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 60,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,474. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

