HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Update

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HPX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,684. HPX has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HPX in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HPX in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of HPX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of HPX in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HPX during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

