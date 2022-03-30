Abyss (ABYSS) Achieves Market Cap of $9.24 Million

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Abyss has a market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $139,308.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

