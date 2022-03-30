Namecoin Achieves Market Cap of $36.22 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $36.22 million and approximately $19,708.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00005207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,195.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.31 or 0.00810067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00208232 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

