COTI (COTI) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

COTI (COTI) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. COTI has a market capitalization of $308.22 million and $63.64 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047978 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.10 or 0.07210662 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,230.79 or 1.00075011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00055967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047533 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

