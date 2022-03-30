$525.20 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) to post $525.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $535.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $496.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.