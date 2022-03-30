Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will report sales of $85.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.62 million. Wingstop reported sales of $70.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $362.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.40 million to $375.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $421.67 million, with estimates ranging from $395.06 million to $435.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Wingstop by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.13. 646,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,286. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.35. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

