MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) to announce $166.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.90 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $147.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $654.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.42 million to $657.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $716.61 million, with estimates ranging from $696.70 million to $736.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. 66,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,525. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.