Short Interest in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Decreases By 34.5%

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.72. 750,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 989.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

