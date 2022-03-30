Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 241,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,003. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $6.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 27.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

