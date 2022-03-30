Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 241,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,003. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $6.81.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
