Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 431,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

