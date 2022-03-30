Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) to post sales of $27.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. Conifer reported sales of $26.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $113.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.91 million to $118.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $124.73 million, with estimates ranging from $114.59 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

CNFR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 3,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

