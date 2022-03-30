iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of iBio in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of IBIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,636. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -5.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). iBio had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 1,737.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iBio will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iBio by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 57,941 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iBio by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

iBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

