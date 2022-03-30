Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will post sales of $309.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.79 million and the lowest is $309.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $303.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $309,341. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 110,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

