Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) to post $393.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Lumentum reported sales of $419.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.80. 319,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

