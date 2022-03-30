ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Up 50.8% in March

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of ICCC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $74.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

