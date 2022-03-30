KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 124,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . stock remained flat at $$0.64 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 111,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $8.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67. KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 523,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 4.14% of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

